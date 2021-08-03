Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after purchasing an additional 234,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 958,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,794,000 after purchasing an additional 202,605 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded up $8.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,853. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $175.83 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

