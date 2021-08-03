Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 1,550 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,546. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

