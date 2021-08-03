Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 4,700 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,296,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lennar by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after buying an additional 349,657 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,978,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,360. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

