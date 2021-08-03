Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. 71,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

