Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.42. 19,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

