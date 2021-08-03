Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,157 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

NYSE:PXD traded up $11.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,607. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

