Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after purchasing an additional 241,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $851,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 156,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

