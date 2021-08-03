Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,738,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 177.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,724,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,727 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,382 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

