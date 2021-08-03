Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

