Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.42 Million Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $10,853,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

MGP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,656. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

