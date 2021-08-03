Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after buying an additional 941,499 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after buying an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE SHLX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,463. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.14% and a net margin of 111.76%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.