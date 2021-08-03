Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.13 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,392. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $232.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

