Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.54. 103,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $127.68 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

