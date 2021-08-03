Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,347. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

