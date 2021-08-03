Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TC Energy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,509,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,378,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 73,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

