Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 202.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 594.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. 18,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

