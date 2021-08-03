Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.59. 22,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.04. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.