Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 1,325 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 419,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

