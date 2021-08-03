Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 2,500 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after buying an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.55. 22,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,421. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,907 shares of company stock worth $3,571,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.