Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 950 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 67,398 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.43. 114,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,477. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

