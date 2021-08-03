Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.56.

Shares of ESS traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $336.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

