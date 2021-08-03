Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

C traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $68.58. 847,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,106,020. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

