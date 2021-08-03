Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 27,550 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,550 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192,931 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,684,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,103,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.38. 11,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,685. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.