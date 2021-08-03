Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 3,200 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $82.98. 4,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

