Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 4,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,414,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,721. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

