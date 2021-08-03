Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 67,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 275,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,741,074. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

