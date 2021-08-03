Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 9,700 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

D stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 198,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,102. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.