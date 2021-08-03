Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Mplx comprises 3.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.05% of Mplx worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after buying an additional 233,680 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Mplx by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 87,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. 83,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

