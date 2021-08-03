Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. 436,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.21, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

