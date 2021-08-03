Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SRC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. 436,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,028. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.21, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.36.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

