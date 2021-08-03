Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.24-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 436,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.21, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

