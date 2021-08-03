Sportcash One (SCONEX) Reaches Market Cap of $249,526.80

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $249,526.80 and $50,379.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.93 or 1.00080560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00846566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

