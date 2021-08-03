Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $182.0-182.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.08 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. 334,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,928,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

