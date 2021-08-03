Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $47.3-47.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.58 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SPT traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 334,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,361. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,983 shares of company stock valued at $16,928,883 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

