Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 6,918 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,360,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,456. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 375.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.97.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

