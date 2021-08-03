Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.97.

NYSE:SQ traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.26. 640,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 1-year low of $130.26 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,119 shares of company stock worth $171,797,464. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

