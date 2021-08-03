Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $312.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $305.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQ. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

NYSE:SQ opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.64, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a twelve month low of $130.26 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 768,119 shares of company stock worth $171,797,464. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

