Square’s (SQ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $325.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $281.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.62.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.64, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 12-month low of $130.26 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 768,119 shares of company stock valued at $171,797,464. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Square by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Square by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.