Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.54.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $2,583,000.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.