SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.08

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 1364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

