SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. 14,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,276. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

