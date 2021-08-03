Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stabilus stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

