Stably USD (USDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $553,837.16

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00004860 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $553,837.16 and approximately $176.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,266,895 coins and its circulating supply is 296,263 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

