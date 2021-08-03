StakedZEN Price Hits $54.71 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. StakedZEN has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $11,565.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for about $54.71 or 0.00142939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.93 or 1.00080560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00846566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,979 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

