Stakenet Achieves Market Cap of $15.69 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Stakenet has a total market cap of $15.69 million and $20,837.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.00414167 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001538 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001759 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,519,175 coins and its circulating supply is 118,980,137 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars.

