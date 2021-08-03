Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STAN stock opened at GBX 449.20 ($5.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

