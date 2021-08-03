Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.09. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

