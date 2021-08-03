Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

STAN stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 441.50 ($5.77). 2,957,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,397. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 466.19. The stock has a market cap of £13.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.30.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

