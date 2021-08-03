Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 264,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after buying an additional 262,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a market cap of $932.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

