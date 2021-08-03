Standard Protocol Price Hits $0.30 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $550,535.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00100710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00294364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.00852309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,696,674 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

